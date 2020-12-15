Mike Leach: ‘We’ve Created 1 Of The Most Joyless Seasons On Earth’

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach isn’t overly pleased with how the college football season went down.

Thanks to coronavirus, games were canceled and postponed, restrictions were put in place and the college football season was full of chaos. When discussing the 2020 campaign, Leach didn’t hold back at all, and made it clear this situation hasn’t been much fun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a video tweeted late Monday afternoon by Tyler Horka, Leach told the media, “In the end, together with all the commotion and clutter, we’ve created one of the most joyless seasons on earth, and hopefully we have the presence of mind not to repeat it this way again.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

While I understand the point Leach is trying to make, I still have to call the college football season a success.

At the end of the day, we made it through the regular season. Six months ago, that looked like an impossible task.

Now, it’s the middle of December and we got the job done. Win or lose on the field, the fact we made it this far is a major victory.

Could things have been smoother? Sure. Could things have been handled better across the board in the world of college football? Without a doubt, but I’d rather have a season go down the way it did in 2020 than not happen at all.

It’s not even a tough call in my mind.

It wasn’t perfect, but we accomplished the goal of completing the regular season. That’s a victory every single day of the week in my book.