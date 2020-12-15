Netflix’s New Crime Documentary ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer’ Looks Amazing

Netflix’s upcoming series “Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer” looks outstanding.

The series will follow the tale of the hunt for infamous serial killer Richard Ramirez, and it looks like it’s going to be straight fire. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch the electric trailer below.

Now, I’m not going to spoil anything here for anyone reading this right now who might be completely aware of Ramirez’s crimes and the stories that surround him.

If you’re interested, I suggest you head on over to Google. There’s no doubt he’s one of the worst criminals in the history of America.

The infamous serial killer was also in the latest season of “American Horror Stories.” That should give you all the kind of idea of how famous he was during his crime spree.

What I will say for sure is that true crime series are all the rage these days, and this one looks like it’s going to be outstanding.

If there’s one thing we know about Netflix, the streaming giant knows how to pump out incredible series, and it looks like “Night Stalker: The Hunt For A Serial Killer” will be among its best work.

You can catch “Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer” on Netflix starting January 13.