Ohio State Vs. Northwestern Is The Best College Football Game Of The Weekend

Ohio State vs. Northwestern is the best game of the upcoming weekend.

Despite the fact that the spread is at -20.5 in favor of the Buckeyes this Saturday afternoon in the Big 10 title game, this game is by far and away the best matchup of the weekend. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While it won’t be as close as some other games, it represents the biggest game of the season for Ohio State. If the Buckeyes win, then they’re in the playoff.

It’s that simple. Alabama is 100% in no matter what, Notre Dame is likely in even with a loss to Clemson and I expect the Tigers to beat the Fighting Irish.

That means there’s one spot up for grabs, and it’s OSU’s to lose.

What do I think will happen Saturday afternoon? I 100% expect Justin Fields and company to put on a show. Don’t get it twisted.

This game won’t be close. Ohio State is going to boat race the Wildcats, and they’re going to punch a ticket to the playoff.

It’s not the likely score of the game that makes this matchup the most important. It’s the stakes that matter. Everything is on the line for the Buckeyes!

You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on Fox. It’s going to be a fun time for fans of OSU.