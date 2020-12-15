REPORT: Prince Andrew Delayed A Family Vacation To Visit Jeffrey Epstein’s Island

Prince Andrew reportedly delayed a trip to the Bahamas with his family so he could party on Jeffrey Epstein’s island, according to the Daily Mail.

Prince Andrew was supposed to fly to the Bahamas on April 12, 2001 and had alerted British authorities, according to documents obtained and published in a report Monday by the Daily Mail. The Prince was set to fly out of Manhattan on the 12th, but the Daily Mail claimed Prince Andrew actually flew to Florida and stayed at Epstein’s home.

The outlet alleged that Prince Andrew had joined Epstein on the island on April 13 and claimed “previously unseen official documents and new eyewitness accounts” proved it.

Prince Andrew reportedly spent 48 hours on Epstein’s island where he took part in what one source called a “weekend-long party,” the Daily Mail reported. (RELATED: Prince Andrew Accused By Virginia Giuffre Of Using A Look-A-Like Sex Doll On Victims)

The Daily Mail claimed to have proof that Prince Andrew didn’t set off to the Bahamas until Easter Sunday, April 15.

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre was also on the island that weekend, according to flight logs obtained by the Daily Mail. It is unclear if anything happened between the two during the alleged Easter weekend party, but Giuffre has made accusations against Prince Andrew in the past.

“He knocked on the door, he came inside Ghislaine [Maxwell]’s townhouse, and we’re sitting there having tea,” Giuffre recalled during Netflix’s documentary of Epstein. “She goes to Prince Andrew, ‘How old do you think Virginia is?’ And he said, ’17.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh, you’re right!’ He’s like, ‘My daughters aren’t far from your age. My daughters are a little bit younger than you.'”

“I asked Jeffrey to take a photo of me and Prince Andrew together,” Giuffre further claimed. “Right after that photo was taken, I was sexually abused by Prince Andrew for the first time.”