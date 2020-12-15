Putin Says He’s Ready To Work With President-Elect Biden

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President-elect Joe Biden for his election win and said he’s ready to work with him, according to a Tuesday statement from the Kremlin.

“In his message, Vladimir Putin wished the President-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the United States, which bear special responsibility for global security and stability, can, despite their differences, effectively contribute to solving many problems and meeting challenges that the world is facing today,” the statement from the Kremlin said.

Joseph R. Biden @JoeBiden has been declared the winner of the US presidential election. Congratulations from Vladimir Putin: https://t.co/l3CdwE51xt — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) December 15, 2020

“The President of Russia noted that with this in mind, Russian-American cooperation, based on the principles of equality and mutual respect, would meet the interests of both nations and the entire international community,” the statement said.

Putin emphasized he’s prepared to work with Biden, according to the statement.

Biden received more than 270 electoral college votes on Monday, sealing the presidential election victory, Fox News reported. Numerous outlets, The Associated Press and Fox News included, previously projected Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, who hasn’t conceded the election. (RELATED: Trump Claims He’ll ‘Be Intervening’ In Texas’ Supreme Court Election Lawsuit)

The Trump campaign launched multiple lawsuits to contest the election results.

Putin at first declined from congratulating Biden, indicating he would hold off to see what the results of the legal challenges would be, The Hill reported. Hours after the race was called for Trump in 2016, Putin congratulated the president, CNN reported.

“We are just waiting for the end of the internal political confrontation,” Putin said, according to The Hill.

The Biden Transition Team didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

