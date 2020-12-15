REPORT: The Lions Aren’t ‘Overly Optimistic’ Matthew Stafford Will Play Against The Titans

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford might miss the game against the Titans this upcoming Sunday.

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Lions aren’t “overly optimistic” that Stafford will be available and ready to go against Tennessee as he battles a rib cartilage injury. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No final decision has been made just yet on his availability for Sunday.

#Lions QB Matthew Stafford suffered a rib cartilage injury, per source. Team not overly optimistic he can play vs. the #Titans but are leaving open possibility since Stafford often toughs out injuries. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 15, 2020

If there’s any chance that Stafford could make his injury worse, then the Lions should just sit him the rest of the season if it comes down to it.

The man is the most valuable person in the franchise. You simply don’t play games with a guy like that. You do whatever it takes to protect him.

Plus, this season is kind of over for Detroit. At this point, it’s all about preparing for the future. If that means Stafford doesn’t play, then so be it.

I’d rather have him healthy going into the offseason than slinging the ball in meaningless games.

If there’s even a chance he can make things worse, then sit him on the bench and keep him there.