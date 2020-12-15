REPORT: Shane Beamer’s Contract At South Carolina Is Worth $13.75 Million Over 5 Years

South Carolina isn’t paying new football coach Shane Beamer a ton of money.
According to Andy Shain, the Gamecocks have approved a contract for Beamer valued at $13.75 million over five years.
If the Gamecocks fire Beamer, he’ll get 65% of the contract money.
NEW: @UofSC board approves 5-year, $2.75 million per year contract for new football coach Shane Beamer. Gets 65% of contract if fired.
— Andy Shain (@AndyShain) December 15, 2020
This is one hell of a sweet deal for the Gamecocks. In fact, it’d be hard to imagine a better deal for South Carolina.
Don’t get me wrong. An annual salary of $2.75 million is more money than most Americans make by a mile, but it’s not much compared to the big dogs of college football.
Elite coaches make that kind of money two or three times over. So, to say Beamer is coming in on a cheap deal would be an understatement.
Plus, they only owe 65% of the deal if Beamer gets fired. Literally, it’s hard to see how this could have worked out better in South Carolina’s favor!
It’s a steal of a deal for the Gamecocks, and I know the fans are happy. Now, it’s time for him to get to work.