‘The Office’ Will Stream Exclusively On Peacock Starting January 1, Episodes Will Include Deleted Scenes

“The Office” is leaving Netflix at the end of 2020, and the hit show is headed to Peacock.

According to Vulture, Peacock announced Monday that the iconic NBC comedy series will start airing exclusively on the streaming service beginning January 1, 2021, and it’ll be a shade different from its time on Netflix. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Only the first two seasons will stream for free. Starting with season three, viewers will have to pay a subscription fee.

In return for the fee, there will be “never-before-seen footage and deleted scenes in extended cuts” of episodes of “The Office.”

I’m going to be forced to buy Peacock, aren’t I? I watch “The Office” literally every single day on Netflix.

Whether it’s on in the background while working, eating lunch or just relaxing, nothing gives me laughs on a regular basis like the Dunder Mifflin crew.

Now, the show is leaving Netflix and is headed to Peacock. The fact that there’s going to be never-before-seen content might be enough reason by itself to subscribe.

Vulture reported that the most expensive subscription option is $9.99 for Peacock without ads. Seeing as how I already seem to have subscriptions to everything, I might as well tack on another $10 in order to enjoy Michael Scott’s chaotic management style!

Let us know in the comments if you’ll be signing up for Peacock to still enjoy “The Office.” Also, don’t forget to binge all the Christmas episodes on Netflix before they’re gone!