REPORT: Tom Cruise Flips Out On The Set Of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ After 2 People Stand Too Close Together

Audio has surfaced of Tom Cruise reportedly losing his mind on the set of “Mission: Impossible 7.”

According to The Sun, the Hollywood superstar was upset because he spotted a pair of people standing too close to each other on the set of the action film in England during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That’s it! No apologies! You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down,” Cruise can be heard saying in the audio.

You can listen to the full audio in the tweet below.

Tom Cruise doesn’t sound happy pic.twitter.com/wiREiK3XYh — ???? N17 Pete (@PeteJColeman007) December 15, 2020

If The Sun’s reporting is accurate and this was all over people standing too close to each other, then Cruise might be overreacting a shade. In fact, a source told The Sun, the people were even wearing masks.

I knew Tom Cruise was an intense guy. I had no idea he was this intense!

Having said that, I honestly respect the hell that Cruise didn’t seem to be worried about himself in the alleged audio.

He was talking about the people financially suffering because of Hollywood being shut down. No matter what you think of his reaction, you have to give him props for being worried about the common man during this pandemic.

I’m not sure the majority of stars in Hollywood are worried about the common guy worried about putting food on the table. I hope I’m wrong, but I can now say for damn sure that Cruise gets it.

Now, let’s take a moment to remember the greatest set freakout ever! Take it away, Christian Bale!