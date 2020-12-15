Editorial

Trace McSorley Appears To Suffer A Knee Injury Against The Browns

Trace McSorley (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Colts_Law/status/1338701144206553091)

(Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Colts_Law/status/1338701144206553091)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley appeared to suffer a rough knee injury Monday night against the Browns.

During the 47-42 win, McSorley had to enter the game when starter Lamar Jackson was taken out to deal with cramps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On a read option, the former Penn State star kept the ball, and went down after it appeared that his knee just buckled on him.

You can watch the play below.

There are few things scarier in sports than non-contact knee injuries. Injuries of that nature almost always turn out to be bad.

Sorley wasn’t even touched by a Browns player when he went down. He tried to change direction and his knee just gave out.

That’s not a good sign at all.

Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it looked because that has season-ending injury written all over it, and we hate to see that happen.

Get well soon, Trace!