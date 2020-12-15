Trace McSorley Appears To Suffer A Knee Injury Against The Browns

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley appeared to suffer a rough knee injury Monday night against the Browns.

During the 47-42 win, McSorley had to enter the game when starter Lamar Jackson was taken out to deal with cramps. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trace McSorley is in at QB for the Ravens with Lamar Jackson questionable to return due to cramps. pic.twitter.com/ZfLC4DcZYp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2020

On a read option, the former Penn State star kept the ball, and went down after it appeared that his knee just buckled on him.

You can watch the play below.

#Ravens QB: Trace McSorley down with a knee injury. Lamar Jackson comes running out after he’s told about it. pic.twitter.com/syKkEST9ZG — Lawrence Owen NFL (@Colts_Law) December 15, 2020

There are few things scarier in sports than non-contact knee injuries. Injuries of that nature almost always turn out to be bad.

Sorley wasn’t even touched by a Browns player when he went down. He tried to change direction and his knee just gave out.

That’s not a good sign at all.

Tough series of events to get here — Trace McSorley suffered a non-contact injury. Worked out for Baltimore, but wishing the best for the #PennState product https://t.co/SruXrj1acy — Damon Turbitt (@turbittabc27) December 15, 2020

Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it looked because that has season-ending injury written all over it, and we hate to see that happen.

Get well soon, Trace!