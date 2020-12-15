Veterans React To Warnock’s Comments On The Military In Turning Point Video

Georgia veterans responded to Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock’s comments regarding military service in a Turning Point Action video released Tuesday.

In a video clip, Warnock, who is running for Senate in Georgia’s special election said, “America, nobody can serve God and the military. America, choose ye this day who you will serve.” (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Warnock Said Farrakhan’s Nation Of Islam Is ‘Important’ To ‘Black Theology’ In 2013)

“What Bible has he been reading?” Sgt. Meg Peters from the Army said in the Turning Point Action video. Peters said her faith was her reason for joining the military in the ad. “You don’t understand us.”

“Drop out,” she continued.

Maj. Jeff McDonald from the Marine Corps said Warnock’s comments made him feel “kinda sick to my stomach.” He continued, “So many people have sacrificed their life for us to have freedom so that we can go to church.”

Capt. John Sours from the Army said Warnock’s remark is “as absurd as it is obnoxious,” and that “Rev. Warnock has never been anywhere near the military. I don’t think he has any business running for office.”

Lt. Cmdr. Darryl Wilson of the Navy said, “It’s an insult to all of us who’ve worn the uniform. Those of us who’ve been out there, those who are there now and certainly rely on their faith. Now is not the time for Warnock.”

Turning Point Action Chairman Charlie Kirk said in a statement provided to the Daily Caller News Foundation that Warnock’s comments dishonor “the sacrifice of all of those who have died defending his freedoms.”

Warnock is campaigning against incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler while Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is running against incumbent Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue. The two races on Jan. 5 will determine what political party has control of the Senate.

