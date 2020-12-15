Insane Video Shows A Woman In Florida Attacking A Vehicle

We’ve found one of the most insane Florida videos you’re ever going to see.

In an Instagram video posted by @onlyinfloridaa, a woman can be seen with some kind of stick attacking some guys in a vehicle and then dancing in the street.

Trust me when I say that the description doesn't do it full justice. Give the wild video a watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only In Florida (@onlyinfloridaa)

Seriously, what the hell did we all just watch? I know Florida has a reputation of turning up, but that video was on a different level.

As pointed out in the video description, that's a gas cap in her mouth! She made the decision to put a gas cap in her mouth!

Florida is truly an incredible place. It seems like every other day we see something outrageous come out of the state.

The more rural parts of Florida are truly on a different planet, and I can’t thank them enough for being content machines.

Never change, Florida! Never change!

