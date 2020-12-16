Man Steals Food From McDonalds Using A Chainsaw, Chases Employees In Parking Lot

Alice Sweet, 26, has been arrested for chasing McDonalds employees with a chainsaw to steal food Tuesday in Portland, Maine, according to Westbrook Maine Police Department.

Westbrook Maine PD received multiple calls that “a male was chasing people with a chainsaw at McDonald’s,” according to a Facebook post from Westbrook Maine PD.



Sweet entered the restaurant, chainsaw in hand, and proceeded to go behind the counter where employees were actively working, an investigation conducted by Westbrook Maine PD concluded. Sweet revved the chainsaw and took a drink and food, Westbrook Maine PD said.

The manager followed Sweet outside, but was chased by the perpetrator brandishing the chainsaw when he tried to confront him, according to Westbrook Maine PD.

Sweet also damaged two vehicles in the McDonald's parking lot with the chainsaw, per Westbrook Maine PD.

All local officers on-duty responded immediately and were able to locate Sweet nearby, according to Westbrook Maine PD. Sweet tried to run from officers but was quickly arrested without further incident, per Westbrook Maine PD.

Sweet has been charged with robbery, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest, and violation of conditions of release, according to Westbrook Maine PD.