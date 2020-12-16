Apple Releases The Trailer For The Upcoming Documentary About Billie Eilish

Apple has released the trailer for the upcoming documentary about music superstar Billie Eilish.

The worldwide sensation was reportedly paid $25 million for the documentary about her rise to fame, and it looks like “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” is going to be straight fire. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Watch the incredible trailer below.

Even for those of you unfamiliar with Eilish’s work, I think we can all agree that the trailer for her documentary is awesome.

That’s how you sell a movie. I got some serious “The Social Network” vibes from the trailer, and that turned out to be one of the greatest movies ever made.

I can’t wait to watch “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.” She’s absurdly talented and seemingly blew up out of nowhere.

One day, she had some music start blowing up on Spotify, I gave it a few listens and now she has a stranglehold on the music industry at the age of 18!

Let me repeat that for all of you. Billie Eilish is 18 years old and is dominating the music industry. It’s simply unreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Now, fans around the world will get a behind-the-scenes look at her incredible rise to fame. You can catch “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” starting February 26 on Apple TV+. It looks like it’s going to be mandatory viewing.