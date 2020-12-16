Army Vs. Navy Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend

Army beating Navy 15-0 this past Saturday put up some solid TV ratings.
According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game between the Black Knights and Midshipmen averaged 4.907 viewers on CBS as Army earned a big win in the historic rivalry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
That number made it the most-watched college football game of the weekend.
As I’ve said many times before, the Army/Navy game is one of the best events in all of sports. We’re talking about a historic rivalry.
Unlike the guys gearing up for Clemson, Alabama or Ohio State, the men playing in the Army/Navy game rarely go to the NFL.
Instead, they put on the uniform and serve America for several years following graduation. If you don’t appreciate that kind of sacrifice and commitment, then I don’t know what to tell you.
Today is the Army/Navy game, and it’s without a doubt one of the coolest events in all of sports.
A year ago, I spoke with College GameDay stars David Pollack and Rece Davis about the importance of the historic rivalry. pic.twitter.com/n7NkPO4QVj
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020
Clearly, a ton of people around America were also excited to watch all the action go down. You know this country is rolling when millions of people are tuning in for Army/Navy.
That’s just a fact, and I hope you all enjoyed the game!