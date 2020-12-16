Army Vs. Navy Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend

Army beating Navy 15-0 this past Saturday put up some solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game between the Black Knights and Midshipmen averaged 4.907 viewers on CBS as Army earned a big win in the historic rivalry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That number made it the most-watched college football game of the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

As I’ve said many times before, the Army/Navy game is one of the best events in all of sports. We’re talking about a historic rivalry.

Unlike the guys gearing up for Clemson, Alabama or Ohio State, the men playing in the Army/Navy game rarely go to the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Army Football (@armywp_football)

Instead, they put on the uniform and serve America for several years following graduation. If you don’t appreciate that kind of sacrifice and commitment, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Today is the Army/Navy game, and it’s without a doubt one of the coolest events in all of sports. A year ago, I spoke with College GameDay stars David Pollack and Rece Davis about the importance of the historic rivalry. pic.twitter.com/n7NkPO4QVj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 12, 2020

Clearly, a ton of people around America were also excited to watch all the action go down. You know this country is rolling when millions of people are tuning in for Army/Navy.

That’s just a fact, and I hope you all enjoyed the game!