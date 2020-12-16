Editorial

Army Vs. Navy Was The Most-Watched College Football Game Of The Weekend

Dec 12, 2020; West Point, New York, USA; Army Black Knights defensive lineman Nolan Cockrill (95) reacts after making a tackle against the Navy Midshipmen during the second half of the Army-Navy game at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Army beating Navy 15-0 this past Saturday put up some solid TV ratings.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the game between the Black Knights and Midshipmen averaged 4.907 viewers on CBS as Army earned a big win in the historic rivalry. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That number made it the most-watched college football game of the weekend.

 

As I’ve said many times before, the Army/Navy game is one of the best events in all of sports. We’re talking about a historic rivalry.

Unlike the guys gearing up for Clemson, Alabama or Ohio State, the men playing in the Army/Navy game rarely go to the NFL.

 

Instead, they put on the uniform and serve America for several years following graduation. If you don’t appreciate that kind of sacrifice and commitment, then I don’t know what to tell you.

Clearly, a ton of people around America were also excited to watch all the action go down. You know this country is rolling when millions of people are tuning in for Army/Navy.

That’s just a fact, and I hope you all enjoyed the game!