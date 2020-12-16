Wednesday Marks The 76-Year Anniversary Of The Battle Of The Bulge Beginning

Wednesday is the 76-year-anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge starting in WWII.

On December 16, 1944, the German forces launched a gigantic offensive against Allied forces in Europe in an attempt to stop their demise. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers‘ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

What happened in the weeks that followed would forever be remembered as the Battle of the Bulge. Against all odds, the American held the line to the last men, and famously refused to surrender when cut off and surrounded.

With the Germans encircling Bastogne and surrounding the 101st Airborne, General Anthony C. McAuliffe was given the option to surrender with honor.

His choice? He sent back the message “Nuts!”

Most notably, the American paratroopers held Bastogne after waves and waves of the German onslaught. They just refused to break.

With limited supplies, ammunition and a lack of winter gear, the paratroopers managed to hold off the Germans through sheer grit, determination and bravery.

I’m damn proud to share the same flag as all the men who fought in WWII, and I’m especially proud of the men who held the line and pushed back the Germans during the Battle of the Bulge.

A desperate battle that led to a decisive victory, the Battle of the Bulge began #OTD in 1944. Exhausted & underequipped American troops fought the Germans & winter conditions in Belgium, France & Luxembourg. We honor their struggle & sacrifice at the World War II Memorial pic.twitter.com/7pILdW4EhE — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) December 16, 2020

So, on this day, take a moment to remember all the brave men who did what had to be done in order to break the back of the German war machine and free Europe.