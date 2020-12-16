Domonique Foxworth Says Fans Of Josh Allen Like Dogs And Have ‘Concerning’ Twitter Profiles During Bizarre Rant

ESPN star Domonique Foxworth isn’t a fan of people who support Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

During a recent interview with Bomani Jones, Foxworth talked about how a small part of him gets “happy” when the young NFL star leading the Bills makes mistakes. Why? Allen’s fans are apparently an issue. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Foxworth told Jones the following about people who cheer for Josh Allen:

It’s because the people who are telling me that Josh is the second coming and Josh is better than everybody are people with American flags and dogs and skulls and crossbones in their avis, and if you just go take a dip into their tweet history, it’s some really some really concerning retweets and likes. It’s not about Josh.

You can listen to his full comments in the tweet below.

I hate people who get outraged on the internet, and that’s not what I’m going to do here. All I’m going to say is that Foxworth’s comments are absurdly dumb.

I mean, they’re not just run of the mill stupid. He’s out here talking about cheering against Allen because his fans like America, own dogs and seem to come from rural areas.

Also, what the hell is he talking about when it comes to the Twitter history of his fans? Is he implying that people who cheer for Josh Allen are racist and bigoted? It certainly sounds that way.

Imagine if you just picked a random quarterback and declared the team’s fan base racist because they own trucks with the American flag. You’d be laughed out of every room you stepped into. Yet, Foxworth thinks it’s a legitimate point! I’m not sure how anyone can defend that stance. It’s absolutely absurd.

Remember, folks, you don’t have to speak every thought that comes into your head. Taking shots at Josh Allen’s fans because you think they’re all dumb people from rural areas is one of the stupidest things I’ve heard in a long time.

