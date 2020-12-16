REPORT: Facebook Takes Out Multiple Full-Page Newspaper Advertisements, Criticizes Apple’s Privacy Policy

Facebook has reportedly taken aim against Apple in new, full-page newspaper ads that criticize the tech giant’s privacy rules and allege its anti-small business.

The social media giant has taken out full-page ads in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and several other newspapers that criticize the company’s recent policy changes regarding privacy, according to ABC News .

“While limiting how personalized ads can be used does impact larger companies like us,” the full-page ad said, “these changes will be devastating to small businesses adding to the many challenges they face right now.”

The advertisement, as reported by ABC News, stated that the new rules would “limit businesses ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively.”

Apple, the Silicon Valley tech juggernaut, recently announced changes to their policies, particularly the addition of a new policy regarding the disclosure of what personal information is being collected from a user’s iPhone, as reported by ABC News.

The data that had been scooped up by apps downloaded from the store, like Facebook, had been used to sell targeted ads for a person’s location or interest, according to ABC News.

The two social media juggernauts and their respective leaders have faced off before over the last two years regarding privacy and cryptocurrency. Zuckerberg required employees to use phones employing the android-operating system in 2018.

Apple’s policy changes regarding the management of an app’s data stem back as far as 2018, when the app store’s rules were changed to alert users about data collection and ask for permission.

Facebook is currently facing twin lawsuits from 48 state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission alleging that the company had been violating antitrust laws via a “buy-or-bury strategy” to drown out their competitors.