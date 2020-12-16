REPORT: Anti-Alcohol Pastor Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

A Florida pastor was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography, according to reports.

William Dalton Milam, 62, became famous after opposing alcohol sales on Sundays, reports Fox 13 News.

In 2016, Milam opposed a campaign to allow liquor sales on Sundays by Santa Rosa County cities, Fox 13 News reports.

Milam is reportedly a pastor at Olivet Baptist Church in Milton, even giving a sermon at the church this past Sunday.

Olivet Baptist Church still lists Milam on the church’s website as a pastor, according to Pensacola News Journal.

Milam was reportedly booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.