REPORT: Anti-Alcohol Pastor Arrested On Child Pornography Charges

Taylor Giles Contributor
A Florida pastor was arrested Monday on two counts of promoting sexual performance of a child and 25 counts of possession of child pornography, according to reports.

William Dalton Milam, 62, became famous after opposing alcohol sales on Sundays, reports Fox 13 News.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement allegedly received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tracing evidence back to Milam’s computer at home. (RELATED: Florida Man Kills 11-Year-Old Girl, Her Father After Disagreement About Dog)

A search warrant reportedly led police to multiple devices containing child pornography including children as young as 3. (RELATED: Florida Man Makes Videos Of Himself Raping 1-Year-Old Daughter, Sentenced To 70 Years In Prison)

In 2016, Milam opposed a campaign to allow liquor sales on Sundays by Santa Rosa County cities, Fox 13 News reports.

Milam is reportedly a pastor at Olivet Baptist Church in Milton, even giving a sermon at the church this past Sunday.

Olivet Baptist Church still lists Milam on the church’s website as a pastor, according to Pensacola News Journal.

Milam was reportedly booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail without bond.