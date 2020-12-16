George Clooney Has Perfect Response To Actors Who Think They Have A Hard Job

Actor George Clooney wants actors who think their job is tough to think again.

Clooney admitted acting and directing can be “physically rough,” but doesn’t think the job is hard, according to an article published Wednesday by Page Six.

George Clooney has no sympathy for actors who think their job’s rough https://t.co/oWDosPEOWT pic.twitter.com/AE5sV4q9Av — Page Six (@PageSix) December 16, 2020

Clooney pointed out that his role in “Midnight Sky” “weakened” him, but he’s had harder jobs in the past. (RELATED: Actor George Clooney Gave Each Of His 14 Best Friends $1 Million)

“I’ve done physically rough films. ‘Perfect Storm’ I got beat up in the water,” Clooney said. “In this, my character’s dying, so I had to lose weight. You get weakened. Directing, you need to work out first, get into shape, because as the general you’re carrying all these people up the hill. Physically it was a lot.”

“But, listen, I once cut tobacco for a living for $3 an hour,” he continued. “When actors say how hard it is, I’m like, ‘Come cut tobacco for a day.’ I also sold ladies’ shoes and insurance door to door. To do our job, to still be kids, play make-believe, we should enjoy it. We’re the lucky ones.”

This is perfect. Actors literally get paid to be someone else. They get paid to pretend. It might be a tiring job, but there isn’t anything hard about getting to live your dream. There are some people out there who will sell women’s shoes for the rest of their life, even if they don’t want to.

Clooney is absolutely right. Actors should be more thankful for what they get to do.