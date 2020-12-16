Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Uses Santa Claus To Tell Children To Stay Home, Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used Santa Claus on a video conference call Wednesday to encourage children to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

On the call, Santa fielded questions related to the virus from children.

As Michigan’s kids gear up for the holiday season, I decided to surprise a few of them with a special guest from the North Pole! pic.twitter.com/aI6qGkrouS — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) December 16, 2020

“When I’m in my workshop with all my elves, we all are masked up and social distancing,” Santa said to a boy who asked if he wears a mask. (RELATED: Santa Tells Little Kid ‘No Guns’ After He Asked Him For A Nerf Gun For Christmas)

“What I would suggest to do is what the governor is telling all the people of the great state of Michigan to do: Social distance, wash your hands and make sure you wear your mask when you’re outside your home,” Santa added on the call.

Whitmer has been the target of criticism related to Michigan’s Covid-19 measures, according to The Hill.

Republican Michigan State Rep. Matt Maddock reportedly announced in November he would begin calling for Whitmer’s impeachment after claiming Whitmer “crossed the line” with Michigan’s Covid-19 measures.

Whitmer extended Michigan’s lockdown statewide until December 20 last week, according to The Hill.