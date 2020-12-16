HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Rolls Loyola 77-63

Wisconsin beat Loyola 77-63 Wednesday night.

After taking the game on short notice, the Ramblers put up a great fight but they just didn’t have the dogs to go the distance with the Badgers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Wisconsin had four players in double digits, and Brad Davison, D’Mitrik Trice and Jonathan Davis combined for an impressive 46 points.

You know we’re going to be incredibly difficult to beat whenever the backcourt combines for 46 points.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Was it a perfect game? Far from it. Far from it, my friends. Nate Reuvers and Aleem Ford both looked worse than you’d expect, but it just didn’t matter.

We have so many weapons all over the floor that we can stomach some guys having a few bad guys. Now, can we stomach that against Iowa?

Led by 17 points from Brad Davison and D’Mitrik Trice, the Badgers came out firing in the second half Top Plays from tonight’s win!#OnWisconsin » #Badgers pic.twitter.com/TQ00lW46id — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 16, 2020

Probably not, but Loyola just couldn’t keep up and we punished them down the stretch. Now, Wisconsin is 5-1 and we have a matchup against Louisville on the horizon this Saturday!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

Can’t wait! You can catch the game at 12:00 EST on ESPN2!