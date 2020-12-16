REPORT: Hunter Biden Signs Deal For Solo Art Show With Georgès Berges

Hunter Biden has reportedly signed a deal for a solo art show with the Georgès Berges Gallery.

The exhibition will be shown next year, according to a report published Tuesday by Page Six.

Hunter Biden isn’t letting the Department of Justice ruin his life: “The one thing I have left is my art.” https://t.co/nr5JgPMvrr — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 16, 2020

Biden revealed his art has helped him battle addiction and keep his mind off media attention in an interview first published in February by The New York Times. (RELATED: DOJ Probe Of Hunter Biden Is More Extensive Than He Let On, And Could Involve Chinese Business Deals)

“It keeps me away from people and places where I shouldn’t be,” Biden told the outlet at the time.

“I want to protect this place,” he added. “The one thing I have left is my art. It’s the one thing they can’t take away from me or conflate with anything else.”

Painting “is literally keeping me sane,” Biden told the outlet. “For years I wouldn’t call myself an artist. Now I feel comfortable saying it.”

Hunter was recently hit with a Department of Justice investigation into his taxes, money laundering activity and Biden’s other foreign business deals.

President Donald Trump is reportedly seeking to appoint a special prosecutor in the investigation, according to the Associated Press.