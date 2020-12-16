Indiana Police Officers Give Out Hundreds Of Boxes Of Food And Toys To Families In Need

Police officers in South Bend, Indiana, have been delivering food and toys to needy families in the community, Fox News reports.

The South Bend Police Department partnered with the Salvation Army to deliver Christmas cheer this holiday season. Officers volunteered to distribute the boxes of holiday treats and toys at the local Salvation Army Kroc Center, according to Fox News.

Today is one of two Distribution Days at the Salvation Army Kroc Center and the SBPD is more than happy to help. Our officers helped pass out Christmas Food Boxes to families in our community. The Kroc Center of South Bend is expecting 400 food boxes to be picked up today! pic.twitter.com/XTkJTkl4Is — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) December 14, 2020

Around 1,600 individuals paid the Kroc Center a visit during the event, Christine Karsten, the South Bend police department media liaison, told Fox News Wednesday. “The South Bend Police Department jumped at the chance to help connect with our community by spending the last two days handing out these boxes,” Karsten told Fox News.

“Our department really works hard to engage and serve our community all year long, especially during the holidays,” she added.

Karsten said the officers look forward every year for the annual philanthropic event. “It is a great way for them to interact with families, adults, kids, outside of routine police work and they really enjoy it,” she told Fox News.

The South Bend Police Department took to Twitter to share how their officers were helping the community.

Back at it again! Day 2 of Distribution Day at the Salvation Army Kroc Center. They have more than 600 families stopping by today to get food and toys for Christmas. Thank you for letting us help you serve our community! pic.twitter.com/xRDWivVmbI — South Bend Police (@southbendpolice) December 15, 2020

Police officers around the nation have been stepping up to provide and protect their community as Christmas gets closer. Santa hat-wearing police officers in Orlando Florida delivered gifts to more than 200 children before Christmas, according to Fox News.

In Riverside, California, undercover cops dressed as Santa and his elves apprehended several suspects in an operation named “holiday enforcement.” (RELATED: Cops Dressed As Santa And Elf Arrest Suspected Shoplifters, Car Thieves In Undercover California Bust)

Video posted on YouTube by the Riverside Police Department shows a cop in elf attire holding a suspect at gunpoint while an officer dressed as Santa tackled and apprehended him. The group also apprehended suspects who have allegedly stolen thousands in merchandise.