Jamal Agnew Will Have To Pay Money As Punishment For Being Tackled By A Kicker

Detroit Lions receiver Jamal Agnew will take a hit to the wallet after being tackled by a kicker.

During the loss to the Packers this past Sunday, Agnew ripped off a very long kick return, but was tackled by Packers kicker Mason Crosby. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His punishment? He’ll owe the team some money. According to the Detroit Free Press, special teams coach Brayden Coombs told the media Tuesday, “(The lengthy kickoff return) was good to see. I wish we could’ve finished it. Ag will have to put a couple dollars in the swear jar this week. We don’t get tackled by kickers and punters here. He’ll have to pony up there.”

Detroit Lions returner Jamal Agnew has to pay, literally, for getting tackled by kicker https://t.co/N6Y4b6Yydf — Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 16, 2020

I can’t tell you how much I love this move from the Lions and everyone involved. If you get tackled by a kicker, you deserve endless shame.

A kicker? You got tackled by a kicker? Yeah, that’s going to cost you some money and nonstop mockery in the locker room.

You just can’t allow that to happen.

Secondly, doesn’t it really seem like the Lions are a much looser team ever since Matt Patricia was fired? It certainly feels that way to me.

Coaches are out here joking around, players are making plays and it seems like an entire different energy has been injected into the squad.

You just love to see it!

Now, pay up that money, Agnew!