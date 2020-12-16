Joe Biden Says He Is ‘Confident’ His Son Did Nothing Wrong

President-elect Joe Biden said Wednesday that he is “confident” that his son, Hunter, is innocent of any wrongdoing in connection with an ongoing federal investigation into his taxes and foreign business dealings.

Biden was asked to comment on the investigation at the end of his announcement that he will nominate Pete Buttigieg to serve as secretary of the Department of Transportation.

“I’m confident,” Biden said when a reporter asked whether his son did anything wrong.

Biden had dodged questions from reporters over the past week about the investigation, which Hunter Biden revealed in a statement released through his father’s transition team last Wednesday.

Hunter Biden said in the statement that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware is investigating his “tax affairs.” Several news outlets have reported that the probe has also looked into his foreign business dealings. (RELATED: Joe Biden On Hunter Biden Investigation: ‘I’m Proud Of My Son’)

A source familiar with the investigation told The Daily Caller News Foundation that it began in 2018, well before Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign.

WATCH:



The Associated Press reported on Saturday that federal prosecutors subpoenaed Hunter Biden for records from more than two dozen entities, including Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings and companies in China.

