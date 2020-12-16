Kate Middleton ‘Behind Closed Doors’ Is ‘No Pushover’ And Her Children Are ‘What Really Matters,’ Friend Says

Kate Middleton “behind closed doors” is “no pushover” and her children are “what really matters” to her, a friend and source close to the royal family shared.

“It’s a normal, busy family home with kids running around and knocking things over,” a friend of the Duchess of Cambridge shared with People magazine in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“There’s no airs and graces,” the friend added. “When you see her [Middleton] behind closed doors with the children, she’s a very confident mom, and she’s no pushover. The children get told off if they act up.”

“There are no blow-dries—it’s always hair up in a ponytail,” the friend continued. “She’s either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she’s late for the school run before dashing off. It’s the life of a working mom with three young children—just a different sort of day job to most.” (RELATED: Celebrate Melania’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks As First Lady [SLIDESHOW])

Another source close to the royal family talked about “what really matters” most to the duchess is helping her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis “be more grounded and keep their reality in check.”

“Kate is living the life that she talks about,” the source added. “She’s at the center of her family and then she’s dealing with the other things afterward.”

Another person talked about how the royal is just like other moms taking her kids to paint pottery on the weekends and finding time for date nights with her husband, Prince William.

“They were talking about home life and the children—just like any other parents on a night out,” the local shared. “You were just struck by what a normal lovely couple they are.”