Kate Middleton Shares New Family Photo On This Year’s Royal Christmas Card

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a new family photo Wednesday on Instagram that was featured on the royal’s 2020 Christmas card.

"The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year," the caption from the official Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge read, along with credit to photographer by Matt Porteous.

In the photo, Middleton has her hair loose while wearing a long-sleeve red sweater with a pair of jeans. Prince William wore a taupe-colored sweater with jeans. And the three children, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, sport similar looks with long-sleeve tops and jeans.

The family is seated on a stack of hay with cut pieces of wood behind them in a very rustic setting. The photo was taken at the family’s country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, according to People magazine.

The card follows similar one’s the royals have shared over the years. In 2019, the duke and duchess posed with the family in coordinating blue outfits while on/next to a motorbike and sidecar.

And in 2018, the royals’ Christmas card included a photo of the young family standing in a tree while wearing fall attire.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family,” Kensington Palace captioned the post two years ago. “The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall. This photograph features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year.”