‘Not Strategic Thinkers’: Ingraham, Hannity Guess Why Ossoff And Warnock Would Never Come On Their Shows

Fox News hosts Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity jokingly discussed why Democratic Georgia U.S. Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock would likely never appear as guests on their programs.

The exchange occurred at the end of Tuesday night’s “Hannity” as Sean Hannity was handing the baton to “The Ingraham Angle” host. Hannity had told his audience that both Ossoff and Warnock, who are facing Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in the January 5 runoff, had standing invitations to appear on his program.

“I can’t wait to see Warnock and Ossoff together,” Ingraham said. “They’re actually going to be in the same panel, I understand, with you on the show.”

WATCH:

“If they want to come on, I want to give them equal time,” Hannity responded.

“Oh come on,” Ingraham said. “You know they’re not gonna come on. They would never come on with you.”

“Why not?” asked Hannity.

“Because they would never come on with you,” Ingraham responded. “Why would they? They’re not gonna come on and debate you because they’re not strategic thinkers. They hope the mail-in voting and the stupid Republicans not doing what they should is gonna rescue their campaigns.”

Hannity jokingly compared himself to conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh’s frequent and famous characterization of himself as a “harmless little fuzzball.”

“They’re not gonna come on with you, they’re not going to come on with me, they’re not gonna come on with Tucker … none of that’s gonna happen,” she said. (RELATED: Fox News’ Laura Ingraham: Trump Administration ‘Was Very Fortunate’ To Have Bill Barr As Attorney General)

After Hannity said he was “reaching across the aisle,” Ingraham reiterated her claim that Ossoff and Warnock were “going to rely on mail-in ballots” because it “worked the last time.”

With a current 50-48 edge in the Senate, Republicans must win one of two of the Georgia seats in order to maintain their slim majority.