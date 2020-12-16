REPORT: Knife-Wielding Assailant Stabs Man In Head, Jumps Off NYC Rooftop, Dies

A knife-wielding man reportedly jumped off a New York City rooftop after stabbing another man in the head Wednesday morning.

The man who jumped off the rooftop died, according to a report published by the New York Post. The 43-year-old victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue and is expected to survive, the outlet reported.

The altercation occurred around 10 a.m. in a building near Canal Street and Orchard Street. It is not clear what the two men were arguing about, police told the New York Post. After the stabbing, the man with the knife went up to the fifth floor of the building and jumped, according to the outlet.

A man working in the building told the outlet he saw a butcher’s knife with blood on it and blood spattered along the walls in a stairwell. A worker from across the street said he watched the man go to the corner of the roof and jump off, the outlet reported.