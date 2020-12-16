Video Appears To Show Marcus Peters Spitting In The Direction Of Jarvis Landry

A video has hit the web that might be some trouble for Baltimore Ravens star Marcus Peters.

In a video tweeted by @MarqsJO, it appeared like Peters spit in the direction of Cleveland Browns star Jarvis Landry during the Monday night matchup. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It can only be seen for a very short second, but you can absolutely see what looks like spit flying through the air. Give the video a watch below.

This you @marcuspeters? Spitting on a dude that’s walking away from you? And you got the nerve to call someone else “home girl?” Bitch move if I’ve ever seen on. pic.twitter.com/nas1p9MZmg — Obese Turtle (@MarqsJO) December 15, 2020

Yeah, that video is going to be potential trouble for Peters, especially if the NFL can find other angles of the alleged spitting.

If you spit on another player in the NFL or spin in their general direction, it’s an automatic green light for a fight.

You don’t even have to ask questions. You just square up.

Secondly, the NFL is trying to hold a season during a global pandemic, and a ton of safety rules have been instituted.

You know what the NFL definitely doesn’t want players doing? Running around spitting in the general area of other players.

How that’s not obvious to Peters is beyond me.

We’ll see if Peters gets an envelope in the mail with a nice fine in it. I certainly wouldn’t rule it out.

H/T: Complex