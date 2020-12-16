Netflix Is Releasing Andrew Schulz’s Comedy Special Thursday

Andrew Schulz’s Netflix comedy special arrives Thursday.

“Schulz Saves America” hits the streaming giant December 17, and I couldn’t be more excited. Outside of Bill Burr and Dave Chappelle, there’s nobody I find funnier right now than Schulz. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, in a day, we’re going to find out what this four-part special is all about.

Even though I haven’t seen it yet, I’m 100% confident that I’m going to love “Schulz Saves America.” The dude is simply on a different level.

Everything he posts is entertaining. I mean, all of it that I can find on Instagram and YouTube is great. Not only is Schulz funny, but the videos are incredibly informative.

While a ton of famous people love to lecture everyone else about life, Schulz attacks things from his unique perspective.

That’s what makes “Flagrant 2” with Akaash Sing so damn entertaining. It’s as fresh as anything you’ll find these days.

Now, he’s taking his talents to the streaming giant, and I’m here for it. Make sure to check out “Schultz Saves America” this Thursday. It’s going to be an epic ride.