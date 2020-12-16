Saints Announce Drew Brees Can Return To Practice Following Fractured Ribs, Punctured Lung

The New Orleans Saints have announced that quarterback Drew Brees will be able to return to practice following his recent injuries.

It is unclear if Brees will actually join the practice or play any games for the rest of the season, according to an article published Wednesday by ProFootballTalk. The move is a sign that Brees is recovering.

Saints designate Drew Brees to return to practice https://t.co/3g9gsOB3cV — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 16, 2020

Brees has been out with injuries since Nov. 20. A scan showed the quarterback had 11 fractured ribs and a punctured lung, according to Yahoo! News. The Saints quarterback reportedly received the injuries in two separate games after playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the San Francisco 49ers. (RELATED: REPORT: Saints Won’t ‘Rush’ Drew Brees, Want QB To Make ‘Full Recovery’ Before Being Put Into Lineup)

It’s such great news to hear that Brees is doing better, but I don’t think it’s the best idea for him to come back right away. The team could wait until next season to bring him back since there are only three games left in the 2020-21 season.

Brees missed the last four games and the team has only lost one of those with Taysom Hill as quarterback. I’m just not sure it’s the best idea to rush him back to the game when he could come back next season better than ever.