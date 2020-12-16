Will Notre Dame Upset Clemson In The ACC Championship Game?

Does Notre Dame have a legit shot of upsetting Clemson this Saturday in the ACC title game?

That's the question that is weighing on the minds of millions of college football fans around the country, and I think I have the likely answer.

The answer is no. Clemson is not going to lose to Notre Dame this Saturday. They’re locked, cocked and ready to rock.

During the first matchup between the squads, Lawrence couldn’t play because of coronavirus and the Tigers were missing guys on defense.

The game was still electric, but Clemson couldn’t do enough to close the gap. That won’t be an issue this Saturday.

I’ll be absolutely shocked if this game is within one score when the clock hits zero. I’ll be shocked.

I have a feeling that Lawrence and company are going to slice and dice the Fighting Irish apart. While I respect Notre Dame, I’m not sure I’ve seen anything to convince me they can keep up with the Tigers when Dabo Swinney’s squad is rolling.

Clemson is simply more talented all over the field. For that reason, I don’t expect this game to be much of a competition.

You can catch the game at 4:00 EST on ABC.