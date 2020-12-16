US

Federal Officials Return Thousands Of Vaccine Doses After They Became Too Cold

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE-California-curfew

(Photo by BRIAN VAN DER BRUG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
Several thousand doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine were returned back to the company after they fell to temperatures that were too cold for distribution, numerous sources reported.

Gustave Perna, the chief operating officer for Operation Warp Speed, announced that two trays carrying enough Pfizer vaccine doses for 975 people fell to negative 92 degrees Celsius while being transported.

Kerry Menmuir Director of Inpatient Pharmacy at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, stores doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in a medical grade refrigerator in Westwood, California on December 16, 2020. (Photo by BRIAN VAN DER BRUG/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The vaccine needs to be stored at a negative 70 degrees Celsius. Perna said that the two trays of vials at two California locations never left the truck, and that an “anomaly” caused the temperatures to fall despite them being tracked. 

“We locked those trays down, Pfizer and OWS working with FedEx and UPS, they never left the truck. And we returned them immediately back to Pfizer and we sent immediate shipments to replace those two trays,” he said, according to CNN.

He added that something similar happened in Alabama, where two trays of vials were at negative 92 degrees Celsius. Officials stopped the shipment and ordered a replacement. 

Federal health officials are working with Pfizer to review how the “anomaly” affects the doses. Perna said officials are “taking no chances.”

Despite the setback, Perna said that the distribution of the vaccine is still on track.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 16: Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine shots are seen as John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community vaccinates healthcare workers and residents on December 16, 2020 in Pompano Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Roughly 2.9 million doses are rolling out this week, reaching health workers across the country after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine Friday. (RELATED: WATCH: Trucks Carrying COVID-19 Vaccine Roll Out From Pfizer Plant In Michigan)

Moncef Slaoui, chief scientific advisor for Operation Warp Speed, said that around 20 million Moderna vaccines will also be distributed by the end of December after the FDA confirmed it was safe and effective at preventing the coronavirus. Slauoi added that the U.S. government is working to receive more of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine.