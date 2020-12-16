People Chase Around An Escaped Pig In Incredible Police Body Cam Footage

A group of people chased around an escaped pig in an awesome video.

In a video released by WTVG 13ABC, the body cam footage from Toledo police officer Nikole Tucker shows a group of people trying to capture a pig on the loose.

Of all the stuff you watch today, this video will absolutely be among the best. You can watch it below.

They’ve released the body cam footage of @ToledoPolice Officer Nikole Tucker, showcasing Carl The Pig’s Great Escape last week. It’s the best thing you’re going to see today. pic.twitter.com/PbDKFQjpZh — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) December 16, 2020

Number one, I'm glad the people caught the pig. That's all fine and dandy. Nobody wants to lose their pig.

At the same time, isn't this pig going to end up getting eaten anyway? Why not just cut to the chase and shave a few years off the process.

That is bacon out there running around the neighborhood. Get your damn rifle out, and let's go hunting!

By turning this into a hunting experience, you kill two birds with one stone. You don’t have a pig running around all over the place, and the people trying to capture it get rewarded with some fresh bacon.

Truly, I’m failing to find any flaws with my plan. Seems like the best idea.

Let us know in the comments if you would have opened fire and cooked up a great bacon cheeseburger afterwards.