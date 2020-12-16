Police Roll In ‘Ghosted’ Patrol Cars For DUI Counter-Measures

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Southern Command is cracking down on DUIs during the holidays by using “ghosted” vehicles.

These aren’t quite undercover vehicles, according to Fox News, but rather Ford Interceptor Utilities with darker insignia than the standard NHP vehicles.

NHP Southern Command featured these vehicles in two videos Saturday on Twitter. One showed a police vehicle “on the prowl” during a “DUI Blitz” in Las Vegas, and the other showed one turning on its blue and red lights. The latter post warned, “We will see you before you see us.”

One of our DUI Strike Team ghosted out Explorers out on the prowl during the DUI Blitz here in Las Vegas. @ZeroFatalsNV #dui #ghost #drivesober #lasvegas #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/EzAfuPdtP5 — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 13, 2020

We will see you before you see us. Especially this ghosted out NHP Explorer. It’s 7:45pm and multiple motorists have already been arrested on suspicion of DUI and we are just getting started. @ZeroFatalsNV @NevadaDPS #drivesafenv #drivesober #soberorslammer #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/YJQGRZWzGn — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 13, 2020

One person pulled over during the DUI blitz was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while possessing a loaded AR-15 and an open bottle of Jack Daniels. NHP Southern Command posted an image of the rifle and whiskey bottle found during the DUI stop on Twitter. The post read, “Alcohol, cars, and guns don’t mix.” (RELATED: 68-Year-Old Charged With DUI After Leading 20 MPH Police Chase)

#onelessgun Tonight on the Las Vegas Strip Nevada State Troopers arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI while in possession of a loaded AR-15 rifle and a open alcohol container. Alcohol, cars and guns don’t mix. #lasvegas #statetrooper #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/aX34FUUHMk — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) December 12, 2020

Nevada Highway Trooper Travis Smaka told the Detroit Free Press that these DUI blitzes are a “high priority.”

“We’re a major destination city where people come to have a good time- from California, Texas, Michigan. Whatever happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas. But if you’re arrested for a DUI, it will follow you home,” he said.

The strike team of NHP Southern Command and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers that carries out DUI blitzes has made 1,264 arrests this year, up from 992 in 2019, according to the Detroit Free Press.