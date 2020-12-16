Trump To Pick Rudy Giuliani’s Son For Holocaust Memorial Council Position

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he is set to select aide Andrew Giuliani for a position on the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, a White House statement said.

The statement detailed 14 new intended appointments. Giuliani, Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s son, was one of three selected for the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, according to the statement. (RELATED: Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s Son, Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19)

“At a time when religious freedom is increasingly threatened and anti-semitism is on the rise, we must always remember the atrocities of the Holocaust,” Giuliani tweeted. “To be appointed by this President, who has been a champion for our Jewish brothers and sisters all around the world, makes this honor that much more humbling.”

It is my honor to serve on the board of the US Holocaust Memorial Council. At a time when religious freedom is increasingly threatened and anti-semitism is on the rise, we must always remember the atrocities of the Holocaust and teach our children that government should…[1/2] pic.twitter.com/6Yw8y00w3u — Andrew H. Giuliani (@AndrewHGiuliani) December 16, 2020

Congress implemented the council in 1980 to raise funds for and build the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the museum’s website. The museum operates through a public-private partnership, receiving some federal funding.

The president chooses 55 people for the council and the House and Senate each pick five, according to the website. The Department of Education, the Department of the Interior and the State Department each select three members.

The council comes together two times per year, with the Executive Committee meeting four times annually, the website said. Presidential appointees serve five-year terms.

The U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

