Steve Sarkisian And Kevin Steele Are The Highest Paid Assistant Coaches In College Football

The two highest paid assistant coaches in college football both reside in Alabama.

According to data from USA Today, Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian and Auburn DC Kevin Steele both make $2.5 million, which ties them for the top spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Is anyone surprised at all that the two highest paid assistant coaches are both in the SEC? If you are surprised, then you should pay more attention to college football.

The coaching salaries in the SEC are outrageously high. I don’t have a problem with it. It’s the cost of doing business, but you damn sure better win if you’re going to command big money.

Steve Sarkisian has done a hell of a lot of winning down in Tuscaloosa with Alabama. The man is an outstanding OC, and he’ll probably be a head coach very soon.

The best bargain in college football? That has to be Wisconsin DC Jim Leonhard making just north of $1 million.

Our defense is one of the best in America, and it’s literally the only redeeming part of our team this season. Without our defense, we’d be losing games by 40.

Props to everyone getting paid! We love to see it!