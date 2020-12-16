Texas-Based Car Manufacturer Unveils Car That Can Reportedly Go Over 300 Miles Per Hour

An American car company has reportedly made a supercar that can travel at speeds in excess of 300 miles per hour.

The Texas-based car company, Hennessey, unveiled their Venom F5 on Wednesday. The vehicle has a reported targeted top speed of 311 miles per hour, according to Fox News,

If the max velocity is confirmed, it will be only the third commercial car to reach speeds over 300 miles per hour.

Texas-made 311mph Hennessey Venom F5 supercar revealed https://t.co/YmI0GwrKku — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 15, 2020

“The Venom F5 is an all-new hypercar designed and built from the ground up with one goal in mind,” Hennessey wrote, “To be the absolute fastest road car on earth.”

The Venom F5 is reported to weigh approximately 2,998 pounds and has 1,817 horsepower and 1,193 pounds-to-feet of torque, reported by Fox News. (RELATED: Japanese Company SkyDrive Carries Out Successful Test Drive Of ‘Flying Car’)

This would be more than any other car in production today, according to Fox News.

“Our customers love speed, so we’re fired-up to push the boundaries of what’s possible to attempt the world’s fastest production car record,” the company added. “But the Venom F5 is about more than just speed and power.

The company is expected to build just 24 of the Venom F5s and the car has a reported starting price of $2.1 million, according to Fox News.

The vehicle’s tires will be tested at high speeds for safety, and potentially a world record run at the Kennedy Space Center next year, according to Fox News.