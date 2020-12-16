‘The Office’ Dominates Netflix’s Viewership Data

“The Office” dominated Netflix’s viewership data over the past year.

According to data from Reelgood, the hit show, which ended in 2013, was the most popular show on the site in one of its rankings. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Reelgood wrote the following in a release on how “The Office” ended up at number one:

Overall, there were over 190 different TV shows that made it to Netflix’s daily top 10 at one point or another. Ranking them solely by the number of times they were featured, NBC’s The Office came out as the clear winner with 178 appearances between Feb 27 and Dec 9, 2020. In second place is Cocomelon with 104, not surprising as a lot of adults who were working at home obviously needed some help keeping the little ones entertained (and away from the computer).

In another version of the rankings based on a points system, “The Office” was second behind “Cocomelon.” No matter how you slice it, “The Office” dominated Netflix for its final year.

The show will leave for Peacock at the start of 2021.

The staying power of “The Office” is nothing short of incredible. It’s truly impressive how the show has withstood the test of time.

Here we are more than seven years since it went off TV, and it’s still dominating on Netflix. It’s truly a testament to the millions of fans around the country.

It’s going to be a sad day when “The Office” finally leaves Netflix, and unfortunately for fans, that day is only a couple weeks away.

A great era of streaming is ending, and I hate to see it go!

Pour one out for “The Office.” It had a hell of a run on Netflix.