These DIY Kits, Games And Puzzles Are Great Time-Killers And They’re On Sale

Whether you’re spending more time at home these days or simply need something fun to fill your spare time with, these puzzles, DIY projects, and games are total must-haves — and they’re all discounted for Green Monday! Check out some of these awesome deals and be sure to use the coupon code GREEN20 for 20% off!

Audio Puzzle – $24.79

If you love finding out how your favorite gizmos and gadgets work, you’ll love figuring out how to build your very own Bluetooth speaker. Requiring nothing but your hands and a sharp mind, this fun project leaves you with a real customizable Bluetooth speaker you can use year after year.

16″ Nanopad™ Game Board with 15mm Mega Nanodots® – $31.99

This super-versatile 16-inch gameboard boats a chessboard on one side and a magnetic board on the other. And it comes with futuristic marbles made with high-grade ceramic magnets that let you create fun shapes, art pieces, and more.

Circuit Scribe: DIY Circuit Kits – $26.39

Using the included conductive ink pen, magnetic modules, and printer paper, you’ll manage to create exciting circuits with blinking lights, motors, and more.

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle – $155.99

Experience the magic of 3D printing as you create objects and high-resolution models by using an SD card with pre-loaded designs. And while this printer is a more affordable option, it produces high-quality prints comparable to FDM printers.

PhiGolf: Mobile & Home Smart Golf Simulator with Swing Stick – $199.20

Perfect for when you can’t make it to the golf course, this incredibly realistic golf simulator, which puts you in the middle of real world-famous golf courses, lets you practice your swing with nothing more than a TV screen. You can even play against friends and family in multiplayer mode.

SunFounder PiCar-V Kit V2.0 for Raspberry Pi 4 – $83.96

Perfect for aspiring coders and engineers, this kit gives users a proper introduction to Raspberry Pi, robotics, electronics, and programming. Assembling the car is challenging but not too difficult as it’s designed for beginners, taking anywhere from four to five hours to build.

PutterBall Backyard Golf Game – $135.99

Combine your two favorite pastimes — playing golf and cracking open a cold one — with this fun backyard party game! Perfect for both avid golfers and beginners, this putting game is sure to liven up any outdoor gathering.

Tangiplay: Tangible Coding Toys + Interactive Puzzles Solving Games for Kids – $67.99

Kids can sharpen their creativity, communication, and writing skills by controlling a set of 12 different robots as they build railways, go through different obstacles, and send passengers to specific destinations as they interact with the accompanying iPad game app.

Magic Voodoo Bots PCB Construction Set (Toolkit Not Included) – $47.96

Develop hardware and electrical engineering skills as you construct seven different robots all on your own. It’s a great way to develop problem-solving skills and science skills without ever even opening a textbook.

DIY Autonomous Vehicle Kit for Ages 8 to 13 – $187.99

From strengthening the imagination and developing problem-solving skills to learning more about how self-driving cars work, this vehicle assembly kit is a fantastic learning tool for kids. Plus, parents have a blast putting these things together too!

Flux Original Scientific Toy + Magnet Shield Bundle – $95.99

Requiring no batteries or electricity, this solid metal piece and its accompanying magnetic ball provide hours of satisfying, mesmerizing fun as you watch the magic of its unusual anti-gravity effect. Whether you use it as a stress-reliever or a conversation starter at a party, you’ll likely never get bored of this thing.

Power Hour Tower – Adult Party Game – $26.39

Inspired by your favorite childhood stacking game, this fun party game will keep you and your friends wildly entertained as you answer embarrassing questions, tell hilarious stories, and take on memorable challenges.

POWERUP 4.0: App-Controlled Paper Plane 2-Piece Bundle – $131.99

A far cry from the paper airplanes you played with as a kid, this high-tech toy features a Bluetooth module and autopilot control and can perform loops, barrel rolls, and hammerheads. It even has an onboard computer that calibrates the plane if the weather is less than ideal.

DIY Building Block STEM Drone – $39.99

Kids develop confidence, problem-solving skills, and more as they piece together a real drone! This machinery boasts UAV technology for an advanced flying experience and teaches kids about aerodynamics and load balance.

