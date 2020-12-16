Editorial

Tom Herman’s Wife Denies Report That He Wanted The South Carolina Job

Nov 23, 2019; Waco, TX, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman watches his team take on the Baylor Bears during the game at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Tom Herman’s wife Michelle has denied a report that he was gunning to be the next coach of the South Carolina Gamecocks.

During a Tuesday interview with Paul Finebaum, Gene Sapakoff claimed that the head coach of the Texas Longhorns contacted USC AD Ray Tanner and was “quite interested” in taking over the Gamecocks. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can listen to his comments below.

However, Tuesday night, Michelle hopped on Twitter in response to Sapakoff’s interview and tweeted “This is false.”

Obviously, there’s only a few people here who know the truth, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Herman is looking for an exit strategy at Texas.

Does anyone really think he’s going to be around for the long haul? I damn sure don’t. I thought he was likely going to be done at the end of this season.

Now, he’ll be back in 2021, but the writing is on the wall. Him contacting the Gamecocks wouldn’t shock me one bit. In fact, he’d be stupid to not look for an exit while he can still do it on his terms.

The good news for South Carolina is that the Gamecocks scored a huge bargain with Shane Beamer. I’m sure they’re not sweating one bit at the idea Tom Herman won’t be their next coach.