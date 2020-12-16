Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Bill That Would Ban Abortions Once Fetus Can Feel Pain

Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has introduced a second pro-life bill that would protect unborn children from abortion if they’re able to feel pain just days after having introduced a bill that would protect abortion survivors.

The full text of the bill is unavailable, but Democrats for Life of America thanked Gabbard for introducing the legislation in a Facebook post Monday.

Pro-Life San Francisco also thanked Gabbard for introducing the two bills in a Monday post. (RELATED: Reps. Tulsi Gabbard And Markwayne Mullin Introduce Bill That Would Allow Only Biological Females In Women’s Sports)

“The future of California, the Democratic Party, and all of America is pro-life!” the group said.

Similar legislation, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act would have banned abortions after 20 weeks but failed to secure the needed votes.

There are conflicting reports from doctors and scientists as to whether or not 20 week old fetuses can feel pain. A 2005 study found it was unlikely for a fetus to feel pain until about 27 weeks, and the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said in 2013 that there was no evidence to dispute the study, according to The New York Times.

Gabbard, who came out against third trimester abortions in 2019, introduced legislation earlier this month that would make medical care for babies who survive an abortion or an attempted abortion.