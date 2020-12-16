The Ultimate Daily Caller “For Him” Holiday Gift Guide

It seems as if the holidays are quickly sneaking up on us this year. In less than two weeks Christmas will be here! It’s best you start stocking up on gifts sooner rather than later. We’ve found awesome deals that will make that special guy in your life smile without breaking the bank. Check them out here:

The sleek House Ur Home All-In-One Cheese Board is extremely versatile. The surface of the board is made from 100% moso bamboo and has special grooves to hold crackers, toast, or slices of a fresh baguette. Everything he’ll need for a great night of entertaining is included with your purchase; four slider drawers, two magnetic drawers, two ceramic bowls and plates, three slate labels, two small forks for appetizers, and one wine opener. The best feature of this purchase is the cheese knife set. These sets can otherwise get quite pricey, but this product includes four knives for all types of cheeses, meats, and so on for free! Your significant other is sure to love this gift when he has his friends and family over for a visit.

Get this product for only $59.99 by clicking here, plus free shipping!

If your boyfriend or husband has a collection of fine wines and other alcoholic beverages, he’ll love this hand blown elegant whiskey decanter globe set. The set includes the decanter and two old-fashioned whiskey glasses etched with with images of the globe. All of the glass items fit onto a mahogany stained tray and the decanter comes with a bold, gold stopper. This product will definitely make his drinking experience unlike any other.

Get this decanter set for just $54.78 when you click here.

Every sophisticated man needs a sophisticated, mature scent. It seems as if every candle on the market is designed for women; fruity, flowery, and sweet. This candle set from Candle Theory is designed for men. The scents included in your purchase, misty falls, spring meadow, and alpine spruce, are sure to add personality to your man’s house, apartment, or man cave. The cherry on top, you ask? These candles are 100% hand crafted in America. Each 4 oz. candle burns about 35 to 40 hours. Talk about small but mighty!

Get this candle gift set for only $26.50 by clicking right here, plus free shipping and returns!

This product will be a massive hit. This electric, compact coffee bean grinder quickly turns whole coffee beans into fresh, ground coffee for use in any French press, percolator, or drip coffee makers. This gadget operates quietly and safely, as it won’t run without the included cover. Not only can this machine grind coffee, but it can be used to grind spices, nuts, and corn. Since we know men aren’t always the best at cleaning up, the handy cleaning brush is included in your purchase. If your boyfriend or husband is not fully satisfied with their gift, they can return it thanks to the two year warranty!

Get the Kaffe Stainless Steel Coffee Grinder for only $22.99 by clicking here.

This gift set comes with nine grooming products; beard oil, wash, conditioner, balm, scissors, a wooden comb and brush, and a “beard bible”. This kit is perfect for any type of beard whether it’s full, short, just a mustache, you name it! The gentleman in your life will love this present.

Get this product when you click here for just $19.99

I know when I buy these as a gift for my father, he’s ecstatic! There’s something about Titleist golf balls that all men love, probably because they’re a classic name in the golf game! These gold balls have a 17% thinner covering, inevitably adding more speed and control to your swing. Make your dad, boyfriend, or brother the happiest guy in the world and get this classic golf ball set!

Get the Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls for the reduced price of $39.95.

Talk about unique! These whiskey metal bullet-shaped stones were made to enhance your drinking experience. The company that makes this awesome product, TakeFlight, is veteran-owned. Made from 100% food-grade stainless steel, you’ll never have a diluted drink again!

Get these metal whiskey stones here for only $27.97.

Any handyman in your life will undoubtedly appreciate this innovative gift. Screws, nails, nuts, and bolts can roll away in the blink of an eye. And just when you need them, they’re not there! This product eliminates this annoyance. It is a lightweight design with breathable padding and thick, ballistic grade fabric. Your DIY husband, father, boyfriend, or brother will find this gift to be extremely useful.

Get this gift here for only $21.97.

Bluetooth beanies are a hot item this holiday season. There’s no need to worry about putting your big, clunky headphones or earbuds on when it’s cold, leaving your ears out to freeze! This beanie lets you listen to your music without having to take off your hat on those chilly days. All you have to do is connect your smartphone to the hat via built-in bluetooth connection, and you’re off! You’ll get 15 to 20 hours off of a single charge. This is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to be outdoors in the winter.

Get this gift when you click here for $24.99.

To top this list off, we have the ultimate grill set! When you’re grilling, it’s important to have the right equipment, or else your time spent grilling will be wasted. These grill accessories come in an aluminum carrying case, so you can bring them on any camping trip, to any family barbecue, or wherever life brings you!

Get this awesome grill accessory set when you click here for $46.99.

