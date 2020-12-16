Whoopi Goldberg Mocks McConnell For Acknowledging Biden’s Win

Whoopi Goldberg said Wednesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell “sort of had to grow a pair” when he acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Goldberg and her cohosts on ABC’s “The View” mocked McConnell for taking six weeks to come to the conclusion that Biden had won the election, noting that in doing so, the majority leader had angered President Donald Trump. (RELATED: ‘Tick Tock, Baby’: Whoopi Goldberg Says NY AG Letitia James Is ‘Waiting’ On Trump)

WATCH:

Goldberg began the segment with a clip of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who told ABC’s Robin Roberts that it was important to get that recognition from McConnell — although she wished it had come sooner — and that she was ready to move on.

” I mean, you-know-who already, you know, he’s mad with Mitch,” Goldberg continued, noting that McConnell had reportedly told Republicans in the Senate not to challenge the Electoral College vote.

“So is he really ready to work with Joe and Kamala?” Goldberg turned to cohost Ana Navarro, adding, “I mean Mitch had to sort of grow a pair and acknowledge it, don’t you think, Ana?”

“Well, first of all, I think Kamala Harris gives a master class on throwing shade. I mean, she’s just good at it,” Navarro replied.

Navarro went on to say that she was not impressed by McConnell’s six-week delay in recognizing Biden’s victory, adding, “The courts decided, the voters decided, the certifications happened, the electors voted, and this guy was still holding out because he was afraid of the reaction that Donald Trump is having now, which may cost him his job as Senate Majority leader.”

Navarro then pivoted to lash out at the “Trump minion Republicans” in the House who she said were planning to possibly disrupt the Electoral College certification process.

“That is a scam, a grift. It’s stupid, it’s idiotic, it’s moronic, and it’s un-American,” she said.