You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video About Dads Before Snowstorms

You Betcha has dropped one of its best videos ever.

The popular entertainment company recently released “Dads Before A Snowstorm,” and this video is laugh-out-loud funny. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For anyone who grew up in an area with regular snow, I can promise you don’t want to miss this video from You Betcha. You can give it a watch below.

I’m obviously a huge fan of You Betcha, and I watch every single video the company posts. That’s why I feel 100% confident saying that’s an all-time video.

In the past year of You Betcha videos, this snowstorm one is probably in the top-five.

That might as well have been my dad in the video above. As a working class man with a blue-collar upbringing, we didn’t use anything other than shovels to clear our driveway, despite the fact there was literally a tractor and an ATV sitting in the garage.

Nothing hardens your soul quicker than shoving in the dark when it’s zero degrees outside. That’ll make a man out of you quick!

Also, you have to love the reference to a snowstorm in 1991 that just crushed the dude. There’s nothing guys like talking about more than really bad weather from decades ago. I think it’s just wired into our DNA once we hit the age of 35 or 40.

Props to You Betcha for dropping another outstanding video, especially one with a little twist ending! I will truly never get tired of these posts.