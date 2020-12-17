Buffalo Bills Players Defend Josh Allen After Criticism From Domonique Foxworth About His Fans Liking Dogs And The Flag

A pair of Buffalo Bill players have come to the defense of quarterback Josh Allen.

ESPN star Domonique Foxworth recently bragged about being happy when Allen fails because fans of the quarterback like dogs, the American flag and have “concerning” Twitter accounts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

To put it simply, Foxworth’s comments to Bomani Jones certainly seemed to imply that people who cheer for the QB are racist.

Allen’s teammates weren’t overly impressed. Jordan Poyer and Jonathan Feliciano both reacted late Wednesday afternoon.

Poyer tweeted “we not jus letting this slide,” and Feliciano added, “ay @Foxworth24 are you talking about the fans that just raise over 700k for a hospital during a pandemic? Ppl do/say the corniest things to try n get ahead.”

Hold up bruh… ????we not jus letting this slide, yeah?! @espn this what we on now in the sports world!? @Foxworth24 we gotta do better my brother… cause this ain’t it https://t.co/xsAHO6hiqH — Jordan poyer (@J_poyer21) December 16, 2020

ay @Foxworth24 are you talking about the fans that just raise over 700k for a hospital during a pandemic? Ppl do/say the corniest things to try n get ahead — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) December 16, 2020

For what it’s worth, Foxworth attempted to do some damage control Wednesday night, and tweeted that his comments were being taken out of context.

If they were taken out of context, I’m not really sure what the context could have been. He made some pretty straight forward comments.

Nobody I respect has taken this seriously so I’ve been ignoring it. And getting taken out of context kinda comes with my job, so I haven’t been trippin. But I respect you and the ppl in your building and it bothers that yall have spent 1 sec thinking about this disingenuous BS.. https://t.co/7btq94SCbY — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) December 16, 2020

Good for Allen’s teammates for standing up for him and his fans. You simply can’t have an ESPN star out here ripping fanbases because they love dogs and the American flag.

That’s outrageous. It’s next level stupid, and Allen’s teammates and everyone else should call out Foxworth for his comments.

It’s not acceptable.

ESPN star @Foxworth24 said he’s happy when Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen fails because Allen’s fans love dogs and the American flag. If the races were reversed, it’d be the top story in America. It’s hard to believe someone is this detached from reality. https://t.co/wucBh7QyBn — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 16, 2020

Should Foxworth lose his job at ESPN? Of course not. Cancel culture is a cancer, and shouldn’t ever be supported.

Should he be a shade smarter with his words? Absolutely. We can be against something he said without trying to ruin his career. Don’t play that game.

He should apologize and then we can all move forward.

Let us know what you think should happen in the comments.