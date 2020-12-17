Chad Johnson Leaves A $1,300 Tip On A $2.12 Bill

Chad Johnson dropped a hefty tip Wednesday night.

The retired NFL receiver tweeted Wednesday night that he was headed to his favorite Cuban restaurant and would leave a $100 tip for every minute he stayed past the 10:00 closing time. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

When he signed the check, it was 10:13 and Johnson was true to his word. He left a $1,300 tip on a $2.12 bill!

Headed to my Cuban spot for dinner, I’m being somewhat of an inconvenience for the kitchen & staff being that they close at 10pm but i will be sure to bless l my server $100 for every minute after 10pm for the trouble ???? — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 17, 2020

Is Chad Johnson the man or is Chad Johnson the man? The answer to that question is an overwhelming yes.

The man had a bill for just north of $2,000 and he left a $1,300 as the tip. If that’s not a class act, then I just don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)

I’m always a sucker for stories like this one, and I’m definitely a sucker for them during the holiday season.

We could all use a bit more kindness right now, and Johnson dropping off the equivalent of monthly rent payment is 100% pure class move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chad Johnson (@ochocinco)

Props to Johnson for giving us something to smile about during the holiday season.