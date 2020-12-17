Eight Nuns Die From Coronavirus In One Week At Wisconsin Catholic Convent

Eight nuns passed away from COVID-19 complications in one week at a Catholic convent in the suburbs of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The deaths occurred within the congregation of the School Sisters of Notre Dame Central Pacific Province located in Elm Grove, according to a report by the Seattle Times. Four of the eight deaths reportedly occurred on the same day.

“All CDC guidelines are being followed regarding the care of sisters affected by COVID-19 and to avoid spread of the virus, including wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing,” said the School Sisters of Notre Dame, according to the Seattle Times.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the sisters, their caregivers and families. We invite you to join us in prayer for all those affected by the pandemic.”

.@GovEvers says the state mourns the loss of 8 sisters from Notre Dame of Elm Grove who have died of COVID-19 this month.https://t.co/U9eTtRBuOv — Mary Spicuzza (@MSpicuzzaMJS) December 17, 2020

The eight nuns reportedly passed away between December 9th and December 14th. Several of them were in their late 80s or early 90s, according to the Seattle Times. (RELATED: DC Quotes Pope Francis To Justify Worship Restrictions In Federal Court Fight With Catholic Churches)

Convents have often faced challenges similar to those that nursing homes and other long-term care facilities have faced during the coronavirus pandemic, because residents are often elderly and live close to one another. Thirteen nuns died from coronavirus complications at a Michigan convent this summer, twelve of them within a single month. At least six nuns also passed away at the Our Lady of the Angels convent in Greenfield, Wisconsin, according to the Seattle Times.

Earlier this year, the Catholic Church lobbied to become one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a coronavirus response program that gave loans to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in order to keep employees on payroll.